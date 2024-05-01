FY2026 Earnings Forecast for DT Midstream, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DTM. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

