Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $104.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.07.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 77.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.2% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 387,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $107.91 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

