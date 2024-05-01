Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,383,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,279.0 days.
Dno Asa Stock Performance
Shares of Dno Asa stock remained flat at $0.99 on Wednesday. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
Dno Asa Company Profile
