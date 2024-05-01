Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,383,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,279.0 days.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

Shares of Dno Asa stock remained flat at $0.99 on Wednesday. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

