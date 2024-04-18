LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Raised by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

