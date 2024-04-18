Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $429,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.