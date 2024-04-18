Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,432 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RPV stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- What’s Driving Tesla Lower Ahead of its Earnings?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Put Credit Spreads
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Can Netflix Stock Continue Into All-Time Highs After Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.