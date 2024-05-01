Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Update

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Golden Matrix Group

In related news, COO Weiting Feng sold 15,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $62,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,837,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMGI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Golden Matrix Group has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $140.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

