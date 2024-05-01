Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $326.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $287.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

TT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.48. 583,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,324. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.