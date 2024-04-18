NFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,824.55 or 1.00217252 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011378 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

