Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 0.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.79 and last traded at $123.57. Approximately 1,246,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,908,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

