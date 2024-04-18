Sfmg LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Sfmg LLC cut its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.08% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFB. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $583.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

