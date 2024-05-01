Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.72.
Several brokerages recently commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.01.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.