Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.01.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.