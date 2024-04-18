Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $733,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 260,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,243,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after buying an additional 1,495,586 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.26. 2,237,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,714. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

