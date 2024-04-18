Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OMC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.69. 405,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

