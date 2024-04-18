Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of ORC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 243,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $423.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,397,606 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 914,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 685,424 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $4,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 521,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

