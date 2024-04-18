Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 13.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $49,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.