BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
ECAT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 91,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.