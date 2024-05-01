BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

ECAT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 91,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 66,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,458.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,619,155 shares in the company, valued at $423,228,440.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,538,085 shares of company stock worth $26,006,954 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

