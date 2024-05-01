Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.19. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading

