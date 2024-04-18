Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,197 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $183.05 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.61 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

