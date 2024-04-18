Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Down to $109.74

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.74, but opened at $105.82. Rogers shares last traded at $105.82, with a volume of 1,180 shares trading hands.

Rogers Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Rogers Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $197,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 392,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rogers by 118.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 198,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rogers by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 368,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 179,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 110.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.