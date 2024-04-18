Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Down to $109.74

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.74, but opened at $105.82. Rogers shares last traded at $105.82, with a volume of 1,180 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
