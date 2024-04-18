Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 176.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

