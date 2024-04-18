Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

