OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.68 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $898.57. 102,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,089. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $955.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $890.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.