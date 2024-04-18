Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Lifted by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 27.6% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $136,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 332,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.