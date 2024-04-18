Seed Innovations (SEED) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 13th

Seed Innovations (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seed Innovations Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Seed Innovations stock opened at GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Thursday. Seed Innovations has a 1 year low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of £5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seed Innovations

In other Seed Innovations news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott purchased 4,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £93,500 ($116,394.87). Company insiders own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

