TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 893,723 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 842,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

