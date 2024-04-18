Tufton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $48.03. 5,981,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,631,336. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.