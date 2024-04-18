Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

ORCL stock opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

