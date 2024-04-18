Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,386 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $27,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.