634 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $58.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

