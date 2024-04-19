7,671 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 424,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,366,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.