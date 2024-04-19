Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $31.26 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $794.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.22.
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
