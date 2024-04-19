Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $31.26 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $794.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,481 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

