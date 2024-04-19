Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $78.05 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00085886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00032566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012768 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

