UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One UniBot token can now be bought for $13.29 or 0.00020483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. UniBot has a market cap of $13.29 million and $2.77 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniBot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 12.75447261 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,870,302.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniBot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniBot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.