42-coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.12 (42)

42-coin (42) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, 42-coin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $11.12 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $50,927.97 or 0.82519804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00125501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011623 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

