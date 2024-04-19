Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $407.29 and last traded at $407.29. 27,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 17,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Atrion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atrion

Atrion Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $716.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.24.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.78%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atrion by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,949,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atrion by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.