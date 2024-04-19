Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 16.7% Higher

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 393,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 441,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.