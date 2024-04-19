Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDVGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 581,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 279,286 shares.The stock last traded at $64.05 and had previously closed at $63.99.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,322,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,648,000. Emprise Bank bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $4,791,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

