Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,392 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

