Summit Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,169.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

