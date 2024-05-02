Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $142.16. 291,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,154. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.76. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.
Phillips 66 Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
