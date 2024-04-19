BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Trading Up 5.2%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.26 and last traded at $86.26. Approximately 28,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 60,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.09.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,919.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $101,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,919.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,678,510. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

