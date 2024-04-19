BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Up 4%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. 36,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 41,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Separately, StockNews.com raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
