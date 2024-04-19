Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 205700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Royal Helium Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$37.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

