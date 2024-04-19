SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 961,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 550,351 shares.The stock last traded at $69.66 and had previously closed at $70.00.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.