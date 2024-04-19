Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 340 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

RTX Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RTX traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.32.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

