Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 2,130,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,146. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

