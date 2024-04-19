Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 158,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 1,231,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

