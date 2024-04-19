Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.07. The company had a trading volume of 44,237,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,578,488. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

