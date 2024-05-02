Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 107 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.98.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

